'Started from flip flops, now we here!': Virat Kohli's beginning vs end of decade

Since making his international debut way back in 2008, Virat Kohli has kept adding various milestones to his name.

From winning the U19 World Cup for India to donning the national colours, the current Indian skipper has seen it all.

Now reliving the past years, Kohli posted a couple of pictures, one from the start of the decade and the other from the end.

He captioned the picture: “Started from them flip flops, now we here!”.

The captain is currently ICC’s number-one ranked Test batsman. Even Steve Smith - who has the second-best Test average after Sir Don Bradman - has not managed to topple Kohli from his spot for a long time.

The Delhi-born has 27 Test tons and 22 half-centuries to his name. In ODIs and T20Is, the 31-year-old has nearly 14,000 runs with 43 centuries and 79 fifties.

Kohli is also one of the all-time leading run-scorers in T20Is with 2,633 runs at an average of 52.66.

He is even speculated to break a number of records, created by Sachin Tendulkar.

Under his captaincy, India has dominated Test cricket and the Men in Blue are placed on top in the ICC World Test Championship.