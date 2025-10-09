Star-studded night! Team India reaches Gautam Gambhir’s dinner party in bus, Harshit Rana’s BMW entry grabs all attention

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India with 'message of peace'

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

Bihar election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav's BIG poll promise to Bihar, says, 'Government job for every home'

Doctors in THIS country conduct breakthrough surgery, after pig level transplantation, patient lives for..., his age is...

Rajat Bedi reveals Govinda made Sanjay Dutt wait for 9 hours on Jodi No 1 set: 'Sanju started abusing...'

Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins award for his compelling and visionary oeuvre

R Ashwin drops truth bomb on 'forced' retirement — Reveals real conversation with Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before his exit

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film crosses Rs 100 crore in India

From Downtime to Uptime: How Jeevan Bandharapu is Redefining Reliability in Healthcare Technology

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India with 'message of peace'

Thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahi

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Star-studded night! Team India reaches Gautam Gambhir’s dinner party in bus, Harshit Rana’s BMW entry grabs all attention

Gautam Gambhir hosted a star-studded dinner party for Team India at his residence in New Delhi, where the entire squad and support staff arrived together in a team bus, creating buzz with their casual and coordinated attire.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 03:56 PM IST

Star-studded night! Team India reaches Gautam Gambhir’s dinner party in bus, Harshit Rana’s BMW entry grabs all attention
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    On Wednesday, India head coach Gautam Gambhir welcomed the Indian cricket team to a special dinner at his residence in New Delhi, just before the second and final Test against the West Indies. The team arrived in casual clothing via bus, and a clip quickly went viral, showcasing players and support staff exiting the vehicle and entering Gambhir's home in Rajinder Nagar. Initially, social media was abuzz with humorous comments regarding the absence of fast bowler Harshit Rana, but he later quelled the excitement by making an appearance.

    The second match of the two-game series against the West Indies is set to commence on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In preparation for the match, Gambhir organized an open-air dinner for the entire Test squad and support staff. This gesture was intended to promote team spirit before the squad embarks on their overseas tour to Australia, which is scheduled to start on October 19.

    India's captain Shubman Gill, dressed in a t-shirt, blue denim, and black glasses, was among the first to disembark from the bus, followed closely by teammates Jasprit Bumrah, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, and bowling coach Morne Morkel, most of whom opted for white attire. The vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rajeev Shukla, was also in attendance at the dinner.

    Despite the light-hearted banter on social media regarding Harshit's absence, it was noted that the gathering was exclusive to Test squad members, and the Delhi speedster did not make the list.

    However, in a recent video, Harshit was seen at the dinner, having arrived separately in a BMW.

    He is anticipated to join his teammates on their journey to Australia, having been chosen for both the ODI and T20I series in the land down under. The reaction on social media was ignited by Harshit Rana's contentious inclusion in the forthcoming ODI series against Australia. His position in the Asia Cup team also faced backlash, with numerous critics claiming he was a "Gambhir favorite," leading to an outpouring of memes across the internet.

    ALSO READ| 'Very few...': Shubman Gill drops massive hint on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Meet Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature, over a century after Rabindranath Tagore, his famous works include...
    Meet Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature
    Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide? Everything to know about her
    Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide?
    Pakistan minister's BIZARRE claim against India months after Operation Sindoor: 'History shows India was never united...'
    Pakistan minister's BIZARRE claim against India months after Operation Sindoor
    Karwa Chauth 2025: Why women fast for their husbands’ long life and happiness?
    Karwa Chauth 2025: Why women fast for their husbands’ long life and happiness?
    Who is Paul Kapur? US govt’s key diplomat; his book reveals SHOCKING facts about Pakistan
    Who is Paul Kapur? US govt’s diplomat; his book reveals SHOCKING facts about Pak
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE