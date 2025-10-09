Star-studded night! Team India reaches Gautam Gambhir’s dinner party in bus, Harshit Rana’s BMW entry grabs all attention

Gautam Gambhir hosted a star-studded dinner party for Team India at his residence in New Delhi, where the entire squad and support staff arrived together in a team bus, creating buzz with their casual and coordinated attire.

On Wednesday, India head coach Gautam Gambhir welcomed the Indian cricket team to a special dinner at his residence in New Delhi, just before the second and final Test against the West Indies. The team arrived in casual clothing via bus, and a clip quickly went viral, showcasing players and support staff exiting the vehicle and entering Gambhir's home in Rajinder Nagar. Initially, social media was abuzz with humorous comments regarding the absence of fast bowler Harshit Rana, but he later quelled the excitement by making an appearance.

The second match of the two-game series against the West Indies is set to commence on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In preparation for the match, Gambhir organized an open-air dinner for the entire Test squad and support staff. This gesture was intended to promote team spirit before the squad embarks on their overseas tour to Australia, which is scheduled to start on October 19.

India's captain Shubman Gill, dressed in a t-shirt, blue denim, and black glasses, was among the first to disembark from the bus, followed closely by teammates Jasprit Bumrah, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, and bowling coach Morne Morkel, most of whom opted for white attire. The vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rajeev Shukla, was also in attendance at the dinner.

Gautam Gambhir hosted dinner at his home for team India. Where is Harshit Rana?pic.twitter.com/poLZwXX5Nc — Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 8, 2025

Despite the light-hearted banter on social media regarding Harshit's absence, it was noted that the gathering was exclusive to Test squad members, and the Delhi speedster did not make the list.

However, in a recent video, Harshit was seen at the dinner, having arrived separately in a BMW.

Harshit Rana arrived separately in a special car at coach Gautam Gambhir’s house for the team dinner. pic.twitter.com/ucse2nQL1a — (@rushiii_12) October 8, 2025

He is anticipated to join his teammates on their journey to Australia, having been chosen for both the ODI and T20I series in the land down under. The reaction on social media was ignited by Harshit Rana's contentious inclusion in the forthcoming ODI series against Australia. His position in the Asia Cup team also faced backlash, with numerous critics claiming he was a "Gambhir favorite," leading to an outpouring of memes across the internet.

ALSO READ| 'Very few...': Shubman Gill drops massive hint on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans