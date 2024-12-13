The seasoned batting all-rounder made a comeback from retirement in March 2024 to join Pakistan's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 held in the USA and West Indies.

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has officially announced his retirement from international cricket, effective immediately. In a heartfelt statement shared on his social media accounts, the talented left-handed batsman expressed his gratitude for the honor and privilege of representing his country on the cricket field.

Imad made his One Day International (ODI) debut for Pakistan in July 2015, facing off against Sri Lanka. His last ODI appearance was in November 2020. Additionally, he made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut in 2015 against Zimbabwe, quickly establishing himself as a key player for the national team in the shortest format of the game.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Imad emphasized that every moment spent playing for Pakistan will be cherished and unforgettable. He extended his heartfelt thanks to the fans for their unwavering support and love throughout his career. Imad also revealed his intention to continue playing in domestic and franchise cricket, promising to give his best to entertain the fans who have supported him so passionately.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket," Imad Wasim wrote in his X post. "Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honour of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable.

"Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country. While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways. Thank you for everything."

Imad Wasim initially announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in November 2023, only to reverse his decision in March 2024 at the request of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He was included in Pakistan's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 held in the USA and West Indies, with his final international appearance taking place in a T20I game against Ireland in Lauderhill on June 16.

