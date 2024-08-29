Star India spinner 'stuck in a very bad situation', rescued by NDRF from flood-hit Vadodara

Several cities in Gujarat are experiencing heavy showers, leading to a flood-like situation.

Gujarat is currently facing a significant challenge as severe flooding continues to wreak havoc due to relentless monsoon rains. Vadodara, in particular, has been severely impacted by the flooding, with the Vishwamitri River overflowing its banks and submerging vast low-lying areas, despite a brief respite in rainfall.

Indian women's cricket team spinner Radha Yadav recently took to Instagram to share her harrowing experience of being trapped in the midst of this calamity. Fortunately, she was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). In a video posted by Radha, NDRF officials can be seen utilizing a boat to safely evacuate individuals from the inundated areas.

“We are stuck in a very bad situation. Thank you so much #NDRF for rescuing us,” Yadav wrote.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has strongly advised the residents of Baroda to remain indoors for their safety.

"Stay safe, Baroda. Flooding is widespread, so please stay indoors for your own safety,” Pathan posted on microblogging site X.

Stay safe, Baroda. Flooding is widespread, so please stay indoors for your own safety. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 28, 2024

On Wednesday, several districts in Saurashtra, including Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Porbandar, experienced heavy rainfall ranging from 50mm to 200mm over a 12-hour period. Devbhumi Dwarka's Bhanvad taluka recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 185mm.

The recent floods have tragically resulted in the loss of at least 28 lives over the past four days, with individuals either drowning or being struck by falling trees. The floods have also forced over 30,000 people to evacuate their homes, leading to significant damage that has disrupted power supplies to approximately 1,000 villages.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Army collaborating to relocate stranded residents to safer locations.

Also read| Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, controversial posts on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi go viral