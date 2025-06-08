The first match of the T20I series between India and England is scheduled to occur at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on June 28. Following the T20I series, the ODI series will commence in Southampton on July 16.

Prior to the series with India, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone has opted to step away from domestic cricket to prioritize her well-being. For the ongoing white-ball series against the West Indies, the 26-year-old left-arm spinner was recently omitted from the national squad. However, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Ecclestone remains eligible for selection for the upcoming series against India.

In addition to focusing on her well-being, Ecclestone took a break from the sport to address a minor quad injury. Charlotte Edwards, who recently assumed the role of head coach for the England women's team following Jon Lewis's departure, has supported Ecclestone's decision to take a break.

"Sophie has been managing a quad niggle over the past week but, more importantly, she wants to take a step back from cricket for a short period to look after herself,” Edwards said in a statement.

"We're totally behind that. We want to be able to select Sophie for the India series but the most important thing for her at the moment is that she feels in a better place. We all agree that a break now could be beneficial for her to achieve that,” Edwards added.

On the same day that England's West Indies team was announced, Ecclestone participated in the Women's One-Day Cup for Lancashire. The young player has since taken 14 wickets across eight matches, including four against Surrey in the T20 Women's County Cup final.

With a total of 297 wickets from 177 matches, which includes seven four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls, Ecclestone has established herself as a powerful spinner for England. Additionally, she is part of the Women's Premier League (WPL) team, the UP Warriorz.

The first match of the T20I series between India and England is scheduled to occur at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on June 28. Following the T20I series, the ODI series will commence in Southampton on July 16.

Also read| Bad news for Virat Kohli's RCB as BCCI to take THIS big step after Bengaluru stampede incident