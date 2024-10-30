Danielle Wyatt-Hodge has joined RCB where she will play under Smriti Mandhana.

England star Danielle Wyatt-Hodge caused quite a stir on social media in 2014 when she publicly proposed to Virat Kohli on the platform X. In April of that year, Wyatt wrote on X: "Kohli, marry me!!!" Wyatt will be joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming Women's Premier League, after being traded from UP Warriorz, as announced by the tournament organizers on Wednesday.

Kholi marry me!!! — Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (@Danni_Wyatt) April 4, 2014

"England attacking batter Danni Wyatt is set to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season following a successful trade from UP Warriorz (UPW)," the WPL said in a statement.

"Originally acquired by UPW in the auction for INR 30 lakhs, Wyatt will move to RCB at her existing fee," the organisers added.

Skipper Smriti welcomes the newest member of the squad with bold and confident words.



Once again, with immense pride, we welcome Danielle Wyatt, the true game changer. @Danni_Wyatt | #PlayBold #SheIsBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/4OIkOITVtA — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 30, 2024

“Danielle Wyatt, known for her explosive batting and dynamic fielding, brings a wealth of experience and talent to RCB. With a proven track record in international cricket, she is poised to make a remarkable impact on the team as we aim for a yet again successful campaign in the upcoming season,” said Luke Williams, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women’s Team.

Danielle Wyatt has displayed remarkable form in her recent matches, consistently making significant contributions to her team's victories. In the limited-overs format, she has amassed a commendable number of runs, frequently averaging between 30 to 40, with her top scores reaching the 50 to 80 range. Her aggressive batting approach is evident in her strike rates, which typically surpass 100 in ODIs and exceed 130 in T20Is.

“Her performance in T20 internationals has also been noteworthy, where she has scored hundreds of runs while maintaining a healthy average and showcasing her ability to accelerate the innings when needed. Additionally, Wyatt’s fielding has been a significant asset, with several catches and run-outs to her name, highlighting her quick reflexes and athleticism on the field.

“Overall, Wyatt’s recent performances demonstrate her status as a key player, making impactful contributions in crucial moments and enhancing the team’s competitive edge,” Williams added.

“Danielle is a game-changer and a phenomenal athlete,” said Smriti Mandhana, Captain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“Her skills and competitive spirit align perfectly with our team’s vision. We are excited to welcome her to the RCB and look forward to the energy she will bring to the squad”, she added.

Wyatt's transfer to RCB is a realization of a long-held dream. The talented batter has long looked up to Kohli, and she is thrilled to be joining the team that he has represented so admirably for many years.

With her addition to the squad, RCB's batting lineup now possesses the potential to deliver a more formidable performance in the upcoming WPL 2025 season. It is now time for Wyatt-Hodge to showcase her skills and establish herself as a key player for the Women in Red and Gold.

Also read| Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir resort to desperate '35-bowler' tactic ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd Test