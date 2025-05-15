India's star all-rounder is making a much-anticipated return to the national T20 International team after a seven-month break. Her selection marks her inclusion in the India women's squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially revealed the women's squads for India's upcoming ODI and T20I series in England. The Indian women's cricket team is set to face off against their English rivals in a series that includes five T20 International matches and three One-Day Internationals, all scheduled to take place between June 28 and July 22.

In an interesting twist, Shafali has made it into the T20I squad, while Pratika Rawal, who plays a similar role, has been kept in the ODI squad. This hints at a specific role for Shafali in the shorter format. The Indian team is heading into this series with a wave of positive energy, having recently clinched a Tri-Series victory in Sri Lanka, which also featured South Africa.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian team will play five T20 International matches against England from June 28th to July 12th. After the T20I series wraps up, the two teams will go head-to-head in three One-Day Internationals on July 16th, 19th, and 22nd.

Adding depth and experience to both squads is veteran all-rounder Sneh Rana. Her impressive performances in the recent Tri-Nation tournament have earned her a well-deserved spot in both the ODI and T20I teams for the England tour. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain both the ODI and T20I squads, with Smriti Mandhana stepping in as vice-captain to provide essential support and leadership.

India's Women T20I squad for England series:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

India's Women ODI squad for England series:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

