FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Who is Manav Suthar? Rajasthan all-rounder who impressed Rohit-Virat during 2023 World Cup camp makes India Test debut

Who is Manav Suthar? Rajasthan all-rounder who impressed Rohit-Virat during 2023

ITR Filing 2026: Why June 15 Is crucial for taxpayers? Form 16, Advance Tax, AIS Updates, ITR Filing Explained

ITR Filing 2026: Why June 15 matters for salaried employees? Know about Form 16

US News: US Judge Rules Against Trump Policies Targeting Immigrants From 39 Travel-Ban Countries

US News: US Judge Rules Against Trump Policies Targeting Immigrants From 39 Travel-Ban Countries

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Standout candidate with enough experience': Ajit Agarkar reveals why Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain

The BCCI has defended its decision to appoint Shreyas Iyer as India's new T20I captain, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar calling him a "well-deserving" leader. The board explained the move after Suryakumar Yadav's surprise omission from the squad sparked debate.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 03:08 PM IST

'Standout candidate with enough experience': Ajit Agarkar reveals why Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain
Shreyas Iyer (Courtesy: Skysports)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Suryakumar Yadav’s time at the helm has come to a hard stop. Despite leading India to a T20 World Cup win in 2026, his struggles with the bat dragged on, and the BCCI finally made a tough call. They not only stripped him of the captaincy but also left him out of the T20I squad completely for the upcoming UK tour. The message couldn’t be clearer: performance matters, no matter your legacy.

Taking his place as leader is Shreyas Iyer, a name that’s been gaining serious traction recently. Iyer’s captaincy credentials weren’t exactly in doubt—after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL trophy in 2024, then taking Punjab Kings all the way to the final the following year, he’s built a solid resume. Even this season, with Punjab just missing the playoffs, Iyer kept his side competitive right till the end. There’s a certain assurance about his leadership style, and it seems the selectors want that kind of stability at the top.

Addressing the shake-up, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar admitted it wasn’t an easy decision to drop Suryakumar. “His form was a concern, and looking ahead at where we want to take this team over the next couple of years, we felt this was the right step,” Agarkar said. It’s never easy to move on from a recent World Cup-winning captain, but in elite sport, things change fast.

Also read| Explained: Why Afghanistan will host India in India despite having international cricket grounds

On Iyer’s elevation, Agarkar had only praise, calling him an obvious choice. “He was very close to breaking into the T20 World Cup squad, and while it’s unfortunate for Suryakumar, you have to keep reassessing. Shreyas is well-deserving and has enough proven experience.”

There were changes in the vice-captaincy as well. Tilak Varma, an emerging talent, takes on the new role, replacing Axar Patel. Agarkar explained that the selectors are focusing on the next two years, aiming to groom future leaders. “Gill had stepped up as vice-captain before the World Cup, but with the decision to carry two wicketkeepers, he missed out. Axar served as vice-captain, but we have to keep evolving. Tilak’s a special player, and giving him a leadership role will help him learn fast,” Agarkar explained.

So, here’s how the new-look India T20I squad shapes up: Shreyas Iyer will lead, with Tilak Varma as his deputy. The squad also features Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. It’s a blend of experienced heads and promising youngsters, and it signals a clear shift towards building a team for the future.

All eyes now turn to the UK tour, where this rebuilt squad will be tested right away. With a leadership overhaul and several fresh faces, there’s plenty to watch for—both the growing pains and the breakthroughs that come with turning a new page.

Also read| IND vs AFG, One-off Test: Shubman Gill nears major milestone, eyes Sachin Tendulkar's captaincy record

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Manav Suthar? Rajasthan all-rounder who impressed Rohit-Virat during 2023 World Cup camp makes India Test debut
Who is Manav Suthar? Rajasthan all-rounder who impressed Rohit-Virat during 2023
ITR Filing 2026: Why June 15 Is crucial for taxpayers? Form 16, Advance Tax, AIS Updates, ITR Filing Explained
ITR Filing 2026: Why June 15 matters for salaried employees? Know about Form 16
'Standout candidate with enough experience': Ajit Agarkar reveals why Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain
Ajit Agarkar reveals why Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain
Cockroach Janta Party Protest: What are the demands of protesters in Abhijeet Dipke-led movement at Jantar Mantar?
Cockroach Janta Party Protest: Main demands of Abhijeet Dipke-led movement
Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana apologises for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor, disrespecting women: 'Changes will be made'
Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana apologises for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement