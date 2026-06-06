'Standout candidate with enough experience': Ajit Agarkar reveals why Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain

The BCCI has defended its decision to appoint Shreyas Iyer as India's new T20I captain, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar calling him a "well-deserving" leader. The board explained the move after Suryakumar Yadav's surprise omission from the squad sparked debate.

Suryakumar Yadav’s time at the helm has come to a hard stop. Despite leading India to a T20 World Cup win in 2026, his struggles with the bat dragged on, and the BCCI finally made a tough call. They not only stripped him of the captaincy but also left him out of the T20I squad completely for the upcoming UK tour. The message couldn’t be clearer: performance matters, no matter your legacy.

Taking his place as leader is Shreyas Iyer, a name that’s been gaining serious traction recently. Iyer’s captaincy credentials weren’t exactly in doubt—after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL trophy in 2024, then taking Punjab Kings all the way to the final the following year, he’s built a solid resume. Even this season, with Punjab just missing the playoffs, Iyer kept his side competitive right till the end. There’s a certain assurance about his leadership style, and it seems the selectors want that kind of stability at the top.

Addressing the shake-up, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar admitted it wasn’t an easy decision to drop Suryakumar. “His form was a concern, and looking ahead at where we want to take this team over the next couple of years, we felt this was the right step,” Agarkar said. It’s never easy to move on from a recent World Cup-winning captain, but in elite sport, things change fast.

Also read| Explained: Why Afghanistan will host India in India despite having international cricket grounds

On Iyer’s elevation, Agarkar had only praise, calling him an obvious choice. “He was very close to breaking into the T20 World Cup squad, and while it’s unfortunate for Suryakumar, you have to keep reassessing. Shreyas is well-deserving and has enough proven experience.”

There were changes in the vice-captaincy as well. Tilak Varma, an emerging talent, takes on the new role, replacing Axar Patel. Agarkar explained that the selectors are focusing on the next two years, aiming to groom future leaders. “Gill had stepped up as vice-captain before the World Cup, but with the decision to carry two wicketkeepers, he missed out. Axar served as vice-captain, but we have to keep evolving. Tilak’s a special player, and giving him a leadership role will help him learn fast,” Agarkar explained.

So, here’s how the new-look India T20I squad shapes up: Shreyas Iyer will lead, with Tilak Varma as his deputy. The squad also features Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. It’s a blend of experienced heads and promising youngsters, and it signals a clear shift towards building a team for the future.

All eyes now turn to the UK tour, where this rebuilt squad will be tested right away. With a leadership overhaul and several fresh faces, there’s plenty to watch for—both the growing pains and the breakthroughs that come with turning a new page.

Also read| IND vs AFG, One-off Test: Shubman Gill nears major milestone, eyes Sachin Tendulkar's captaincy record