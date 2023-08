SS vs TK Dream11 Prediction T20 Mumbai League: Best picks for SoBo Supersonics vs Triumphs Knights MNE today

SS vs TK Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, SS vs TK Dream11 Team Player List, SoBo Supersonics Dream11 Team Player List, Triumphs Knights MNE Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips IPL 2019, SoBo Supersonics vs Triumphs Knights MNE Head to Head, SoBo Supersonics vs Triumphs Knights MNE Dream11 Team Player List

The fifth match of the ongoing Mumbai Premier League 2019 will be played between SoBo Supersonics and Triumphs Knights MNE at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday.

The defending champions Triumph Knights MNE started their season with a loss against the new entrants Akash Tigers MWS in the opening game of the tournament. On the other hand, the SoBo Supersonics made a perfect start to the campaign by defeating the Andheri Arcs by a huge 48-run margin on the opening day.

Jay Bista, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Mansingh Nigade, Parag Khanapurkar, Hersh Tank, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (WK), Kalpesh Sawant, Badrey Alam, Rohan Raje, Kalpesh Sawant and Deepak Shetty

SS vs TK Probable Playing XIs

SoBo Supersonics (SS): Jay Bista (C), Hersh Tank, Mansingh Nigade, Parag Khanapurkar, Rohan Raje, Dhrumil Matkar, Adeeb Usmani, Yogesh Takawale (WK), Shashank Attarde, Badrey Alam, Deepak Shetty

Triumphs Knights MNE (TK): Shikhar Thakur, Karan Shah, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Aakash Parkar, Vinayak Bhoir, Prasad Patil, Parikshit Valasangkar, Kalpesh Sawant, Royston Dias, Vaibhav Singh.

SS vs TK Full Squads

Triumphs Knights MNE (TK): Suryakumar Yadav, Royston Dias, Akash Parkar, Vinayak Bhoir, Parikshit Valasangkar, Gaurav Chavan, Karan More, Bharat Patil, Kalpesh Sawant, Karan Shah, Mohit Avasthi, Prasad Patil, Puneet Tripathi, Shivam Nirupam, Umesh Gurjar, Yash Dicholkar, Shikhar Thakur, Siddhant Adhatrao, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Vaibhav Singh

SoBo Supersonics (SS): Yogesh Takawale, Rohan Raje, Badre Alam, Jay Gokul Bista, Dhrumil Matkar, Agni Chopra, Hersh Tank, Japjeet Randhawa, Mansingh Nigade, Tushar Srivastav, Parag Khanapurkar, Sandeep Kunchikor, Shashank Attarde, Vaibhav Mali, Adeeb Usmani, Aatif Shaikh, Akshay Barma, Deepak Shetty, Harsh Tanna, Khizer Dafedar

SS vs TK Match Details

The 5th match of the T20 Mumbai League 2019 will be played between SoBo Supersonics and Triumphs Knights MNE at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match starts at 3:30 PM local time.

