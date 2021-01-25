'Are you opening in India' to 'playing IPL for cash,' Sri Lankan player takes ugly dig at Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow

After the Tim Paine-R Ashwin saga Down Under, it was now the turn of Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella taking digs at England batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Dominic Sibley.

In the Test match between Sri Lanka and England, the stump mic was able to catch a few of those cheeky sledges made by keeper Niroshan Dickwella, who was constantly in the ears of the England batsmen. He managed to do with Jonny Bairstow in the first innings but it was the conversation between Dickwella and Sibley which took the cake.

While Jonny Bairstow has been left out of England’s squad for the first two Tests against India next month, he is, however, for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise.

Dickwella took up this issue when Bairstow was batting in England’s first innings and during the 36th over the keeper was heard saying that Bairstow is someone who plays only for money.

The sledge seemed to have an effect as one ball later, Bairstow edged Embuldeniya straight into the hands of Oshada Fernando at slip and the England batsman departed for 28.

WATCH:

Dickwella’s sledge work against bairstow “ Dropped from the India tour, but going to play the ipl, playing for cash only “ pic.twitter.com/d5zw36ij3h — rizwan (@rizwan68301915) January 24, 2021

Next during the final innings of the Test match, England was up against a small total set by Sri Lanka. While Sibley was batting cautiously, but Dickwella again cheekily asked him whether he would keep his place in the side for the upcoming Tests in India. The young opener, however, admitted that he is not sure as he hasn’t had the best series with the bat in Sri Lanka.

WATCH:

The English team was also seen giving Dickwella a little taste of his own medicine as they asked him to bat properly, or else he might get dropped and Dinesh Chandimal might be given the gloves.

As for England's series in India, the host will take on the English side in their own backyard, with the first Test of the four-match series beginning from February 5 at Chennai.

The last two Test matches will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahemadabad, followed by the T20I series being played at the same venue. The tour will come to an end after the 3-match ODI series at Pune.