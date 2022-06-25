Sri Lankan W win the toss and elect to bat first in the 2nd WT20I match against India W

India W vs Sri Lanka W toss update

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the ongoing second T20I of the three-match series at Dambulla.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India eye to clinch the series against Sri Lanka as the two sides meet for the second T20I of the three-match series in Dambulla on Saturday. Notably, the Indian women had comprehensively won the first game by a 34-run margin. The focus would be on how India goes about their chase

Playing XI of India W and Sri Lanka W

India W: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Simran Bahadur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav

Sri Lanka W: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani