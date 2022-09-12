Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka dedicates Asia cup 2022 title to people of his country, says 'they have faced a lot'

Dasun Shanaka

Following his side's Asia Cup title win, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka dedicated the win to his country. A brilliant half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and fiery spells from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Pramod Madushan helped Sri Lanka lift its sixth Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by 24 runs in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

"We would like to dedicate this victory to our country. They all were waiting for this," said Shanaka after the match in a press conference. The captain said that the team had a serious discussion after their first loss to Afghanistan in the group stage.

"We knew we had talent but it is about applying it in-game scenarios. The players stood up, and each and everyone contributed. This is the environment as a team that we have made," he added.

Shanaka said that before the game, his side felt that 170 would be a good score in the final. "We have got variety in our bowling. It is tough to chase 170 in the final. I think that last six by Bhanuka was special," he added.

Shanaka said that though Sri Lanka played good cricket in the past 2-3 years, the winning factor was missing. "We have had a good turnaround. This lot will continue for 5-6 years. It will be a great team," he added.

Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa also said that his side wanted to create memorable moments like this for the fans. "We are playing fantastically well as a unit. We are looking forward to World Cup and keeping up the momentum. There is a lot of crisis happening back home. We are glad and hope we brought some smiles to faces," he added.

