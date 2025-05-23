Angelo Mathews will play his last Test match against Bangladesh in Galle, which is part of a two-match home series for Sri Lanka. He has played 118 Test matches in total and captained the team in 34 of them.

Sri Lanka's star all-rounder, Angelo Mathews, announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday. He confirmed that the first Test of the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh next month will mark his final appearance in this format. Mathews shared this significant decision with his fans and followers through his official social media account.

“My dear friends and family, with a grateful heart and unforgettable memories. It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, International Test Cricket!” wrote Mathews.

"The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka have been my highest honour and pride. Nothing can match that feeling of patriotism and servitude when one dons the National Jersey.

I have given my everything to cricket and Cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person that I am today."

Mathews, who proudly represented Sri Lanka in 118 Test matches, has racked up an impressive 8,167 runs, boasting an average of 44.62, which includes 16 centuries and 45 fifties. As he gears up for what will be his final Test against Bangladesh starting June 17, he has a chance to surpass Virat Kohli on the leaderboard for 'batters with the most Test runs at home,' as he’s just 13 runs shy. It’s worth noting that Kohli also announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

"The first test match against Bangladesh in June will be my last red-ball appearance for my country. Whilst I bid adieu to the test format, as discussed with selectors I will remain available for selection for the white ball format, if and when my country needs me." Mathews further added.

Angelo Mathews has made a significant impact as captain, leading the Sri Lankan cricket team in 34 Test matches and taking 33 wickets during his tenure. Under his leadership, Sri Lanka achieved 13 victories, making him the second-most successful Test captain in the nation's history, trailing only behind Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene, who both recorded 18 wins.

As the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle concluded, Sri Lanka faced disappointing series defeats against Australia and South Africa. The team is eager to start the new cycle on a positive note and provide Mathews with a memorable farewell. This marks the second notable red-ball retirement for Sri Lanka in 2025, following Dimuth Karunaratne's farewell match, where he played his 100th and final Test against Australia in February.

