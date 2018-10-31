Sri Lankan bowling coach Zoysa charged by ICC for trying to influence matches

Former Sri Lanka paceman and bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect on Wednesday after being charged under the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code.

The ICC said Zoysa was charged with three counts of breaching the code, including "fixing or contriving" aspects of an international match. The 40-year-old was also charged with encouraging a player to influence the results of the game and failing to report "approaches to engage in corrupt conduct".

Zoysa, who played 30 tests and 95 one-day internationals for Sri Lanka between 1999-2007, has two weeks to respond to the charges. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been thrown into turmoil in recent weeks as the ICC continues to investigate corruption allegations.

Former captain and selector Sanath Jayasuriya was charged with two counts of breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code earlier this month. He denied any wrongdoing. Last week, SLC's chief financial officer Wimal Nandika Dissanayake was remanded in custody by the police for suspected financial misappropriation linked with awarding telecast rights to Sony TV.