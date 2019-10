Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SLEW vs INDEW in Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2019 Final

Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka Emerging Women vs India Emerging Women

SLEW vs INDEW Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka Emerging Women vs India Emerging Women in Final today, October 28 at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Asia Cup Final (SLEW vs INDEW) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Lihini Apsara

Batters – Tejal Hasabnis, Prativa Rana, Harshitha Madavi (VC), Hasini Perera

All-Rounders – Devika Vaidya (C), Kavisha Dilhari, Sushree Dibyadarshini

Bowlers – TP Kanwar, Tharika Sewwandi, Tanushree Sarkar

SLEW vs INDEW My Dream11 Team

Lihini Apsara, Tejal Hasabnis, Prativa Rana, Harshitha Madavi (VC), Hasini Perera, Devika Vaidya (C), Kavisha Dilhari, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Tharika Sewwandi, Tanushree Sarkar

SLEW vs INDEW Probable Playing 11

Sri Lanka: Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imalka Mendis, Umesha Thimashini, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Lihini Apsara, Nilakshana Sandamini (WK), Madushika Meththananda, Tharika Sewwandi, Sachini Nisansala.

India: Yastika Bhatia, Prativa Rana, Nuzhat Parveen, Devika Vaidya (C), Tanushree Sarkar, Tejal Hasabnis, Simarn Dil Bahadur, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Manali Dakshini.

