'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle returns to West Indies T20I squad, another senior pro recalled

The 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle has earned a recall into the West Indies T20I squad after two years, when the southpaw was named in the 14-men squad for the home series against Sri Lanka, starting next week. Gayle, who had announced that the ODI series against India following the 2019 World Cup was his last assignment in international cricket has withdrawn his retirement plans since and is still very much active. The 41-year old, who helped the Punjab Kings side revive their campaign in IPL 2020, had said that he could play till he is 45 and is still young and want to give it to the game, which has given him so much.

Along with Gayle, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the return of 39-year old fast bowler Fidel Edwards, who had given up an international career for a Kolpak deal with Hampshire. With the Brexit making Kolpak registrations void, Edwards has become eligible to play international cricket again. Along with these two, the West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder also returns to the limited-overs sqauads, after his successful show in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad and in the BBL for the eventual champions Sydney Sixers.

Speaking on the selections, CWI Lead Selector Roger Harper said, “As we build towards the defence of the T20 World Cup, the opportunity is being taken to determine our best team and squad as we go forward. Chris Gayle has performed very well in recent tournaments and the selection panel thinks that he can still add great value to our team. Fidel Edwards has been selected to give the bowling the potent firepower needed."

“Jason Holder has shown his all-round value in this format in recent times and after missing a few series he will add depth and experience to the squad.

“Akeal Hosein performed very well in Bangladesh [ODI Series] and had excellent stats in the CPL so this is an opportunity to see how he equips himself in this format.

“Kevin Sinclair grabbed our attention in the Super50 Cup back in 2019 and has been consistently economical in the last CPL and the current CG Insurance Super50. He will provide an off-spinning option for the team," Harper added.

The 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) in Antigua. The series begins on March 3 with the T20Is.

Sqauds:

West Indies T20I Squad: Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran (vice-capt), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

West Indies ODI Squad: Kieron Pollard (capt), Shai Hope (vice-capt), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, and Kevin Sinclair