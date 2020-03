Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SL vs WI today

Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka vs West Indies

SL vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka vs West Indies warm-up match today at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, March 6.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies (SL vs WI) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Perera

Batters – Angelo Mathews, Brandon King, Avishka Fernando, Shimron Hetmyer

All-Rounders – Andre Russell (C), Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera (VC)

Bowlers – Sheldon Cottrell, Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana

SL vs WI My Dream11 Team

SL vs WI My Dream11 Team

SLC-XI vs WI Probable Playing 11

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (WK) Angelo Mathews, Shehan Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga (C)

West Indies: Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

