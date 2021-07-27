SL vs IND second T20I postponed after an Indian player tests positive for COVID-19

The second of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka has been postponed by a day after a player from the visitors' camp has tested positive for COVID-19. The BCCI confirmed that the left-arm spinning all-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive and will be tested again on Wednesday.

All the players have gone into isolation and the match will take place on Wednesday if they all test negative. The medical team has identified eight members of the squad as close contacts.

Team India are 1-0 ahead in the three-match series and the outbreak of the COVID-19 inside the bubble, also puts the travel plans of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakymar Yadav, who are with the team in Sri Lanka and are set to travel to England for the five-match Test series after being named as replacements for injured Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan and Shubman Gill.

The BCCI on their Twitter handle said that the match has been postponed to July 28 and the entire squad including the players and the support staff will undergo RT-PCR tests on Tuesday to prevent any further outbreak.

The three-match series was supposed to finish on Thursday, July 29.