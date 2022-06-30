Sri Lanka vs Australia: Stand in Galle Stadium collapses after heavy rain, see viral pics

Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Stand in Galle Stadium collapses due to rain

Australia's tour of Sri Lanka continues with the two nations now competing in a two-match Test series, after the Lankan won the ODI series, while the visitors were victorious in the T20Is. While Sri Lanka is currently undergoing testing times as they face their worst ever economic crisis since independence, the tour of Australia has given them plenty to cheer about.

That being said, an unfortunate event took place during the first Test between the two sides. On Day 2, a stand at the Galle International Stadium collapsed due to heavy rains, but thankfully, no harm was done. There were no spectators in the makeshift stand when the incident took place.

Due to the weather in Galle, heavy rains and winds started to blow 90 minutes before the start of play on day 2, and the makeshift stand couldn't withstand nature's force as it collapsed.

Pictures of the scary scenario have emerged on social media:

The weather is so intense here at Galle that a small enclosure/stand has just collapsed. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/uBkzKONxBP — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 30, 2022

The grand stand for the complimentary ticket holders has just completely collapsed due to the scarily heavy wind this morning in Galle. Stressful times for the organisers as they look to find some temporary seating for them #SLvAus pic.twitter.com/ghQSeOtear June 30, 2022

The play on day 2 was subsequently delayed from the collapse and even though the weather continued to play spoilsport, after a hefty delay, the play did resume, and by tea, Australia had taken a 21-run lead in the contest.

Talking about day 1, the hosts had won the toss and chosen to bat first, but Australia restricted them to a score of 212 runs, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Nathan Lyon.

Mitchell Swepson claimed three wickets while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins claimed one wicket each.

Usman Khawaja led the attack for the visitors with his 71-run knock in 130 balls, however, they did have their fair share of troubles facing the Sri Lankan spinners.

After tea, Cameron Green (48 off 70) and Alex Carey (43 off 43) will try and build a solid score for Australia, while Sri Lanka will try to stop the opposition batters from running away with the contest.