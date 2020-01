Sri Lanka U19s vs Japan U19s, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SL-Y vs JPN-Y today in ICC U19 World Cup 2020

Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka U19s vs Japan U19s

SL vs JPN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka U19s vs Japan U19s in ICC U19 World Cup 2020 on January 25.

Sri Lanka U19s vs Japan U19s (SL vs JPN) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Kamil Mishara

Batters – Nipun Dananjaya, Navod Paranavithana (VC), Ravindu Rasantha, Shu Noguchi, Kazumasa Takahashi

All-Rounders – Sonal Dinusha, Neel Date

Bowlers – Dilshan Madushanka (C), Ashian Daniel, Yugandhar Retharekar

SL vs JPN My Dream11 Team

Kamil Mishara, Nipun Dananjaya, Navod Paranavithana (VC), Ravindu Rasantha, Shu Noguchi, Kazumasa Takahashi, Sonal Dinusha, Neel Date, Dilshan Madushanka (C), Ashian Daniel, Yugandhar Retharekar.

SL vs JPN Probable Playing 11

Sri Lanka Under-19s: Nipun Dananjaya (c), Kamil Mishara (wk), Navod Paranavithana, Sonal Dinusha, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Ravindu Rasantha, Abhishek Kahaduwaarachchi, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe.

Japan Under-19s: Marcus Thurgate (C), Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Debashish Sahoo, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ishaan Fartyal, Ashley Thurgate, Kento Ota-Dobell, Max Clements, Yugandhar Retharekar, Sora Ichiki.

