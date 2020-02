Sri Lanka U19s vs England U19s, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SL-Y vs ENG-Y today in ICC U19 World Cup 2020

Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka U19s vs England U19s

SL vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka U19s vs England U19s in ICC U19 World Cup 2020 on February 3.

Sri Lanka U19s vs England U19s (SL vs ENG) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Jordan Cox, Ahan Wickramasinghe

Batters – George Hill, Dan Mousley, Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha (C), Nipun Dananjaya

All-Rounders – Lewis Goldsworthy (VC), George Balderson

Bowlers – Hamidullah Qadri, Dilshan Madushanka, Scott Currie

SL vs ENG My Dream11 Team

SL vs ENG Probable Playing 11

Sri Lanka Under-19s: Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara (WK), Ravindu Rasantha (C), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Nipun Dananjaya, Sonal Dinusha, Ashian Daniel, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Amshi de Silva, Nipun Malinga

England Under-19s: Sam Young, Jordan Cox (WK), Jack Haynes, George Hill, Joey Evison, Dan Mousley, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Balderson (C), Scott Currie, Hamidullah Qadri, Blake Cullen

