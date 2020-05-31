Headlines

Cricket

Sri Lanka to start preparing to host India in July, BCCI wait for clarity

After football, cricket is on its way to returning back to normalcy as a select group of Sri Lanka cricketers, mainly bowlers will be resuming training on Monday, the cricket board said on Sunday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2020, 01:11 PM IST

After football, cricket is on its way to returning back to normalcy as a select group of Sri Lanka cricketers, mainly bowlers will be resuming training on Monday, the cricket board said on Sunday.

Thirteen players will check into a hotel for a 12-day residential camp at the Colombo Cricket Club, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

"The players taking part in the camp represent a general squad chosen from across all formats, and primarily consist of bowlers, as they need more time for conditioning before going into active competition," it said.

A coaching and support staff of four will oversee the training, during which players will not be allowed outside the hotel premises and the practice venue. The SLC would also ensure everyone at the training camp adhered to the government's guidelines, it added.

Currently, Sri Lanka are preparing to host India for a limited-overs series in July. However, the Indian cricket board said it will wait for more clarity regarding curbs on international travel before making a decision on the tour.

Not just SLC, on Saturday, South Africa also allowed training and playing of professional non-contact sport. "This is a big boost for the operational side of our cricket," Cricket South Africa's (CSA) acting chief executive, Jacques Faul, said in a statement.

CSA's COVID-19 steering committee will be meeting on Monday to draw up a protocol for the return to training, he added.

As for professional cricket, it has been suspended since March because of the pandemic.

