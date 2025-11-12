FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting

The PCB has tightened security for the Sri Lankan cricket team following a bomb blast in Islamabad, reviving memories of the 2009 Lahore attack. PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi chaired an urgent meeting with officials to reassess safety arrangements for the visiting Sri Lankan side.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 09:24 PM IST

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting
The security measures for the Sri Lankan cricket team have been heightened following a terrorist attack in Pakistan just a day prior. In a show of support, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the Interior Minister, met with team officials to reassure them about their safety.

Currently, the Sri Lankan team is touring Pakistan, where the host nation is ahead 1-0 in the three-match series, having secured a narrow victory in the first match by just 6 runs. The second match is scheduled for November 13.

On Tuesday, November 11, a suicide bombing occurred outside a court in Islamabad, resulting in the deaths of 12 individuals and leaving many others injured.

Reflecting on past events, it was three years ago, on September 21, 2021, that New Zealand abruptly canceled their limited-overs series against Pakistan. The team returned home without playing a single match after receiving intelligence about a possible terrorist threat.

According to PTI, citing sources, Mohsin Naqvi took the initiative to personally visit the stadium and meet with the visiting team members to provide them with security assurances. Sources have indicated that the Pakistani army and paramilitary Rangers have been deployed to ensure the safety of the visiting players and officials, with a dedicated focus on monitoring their security.

It is worth noting that 16 years ago, the Sri Lankan cricket team faced a harrowing experience when their bus was attacked. In March 2009, TTP terrorists opened fire on the team bus near Gaddafi Stadium. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but several players sustained injuries.

As a result of such incidents, international cricket matches were largely absent from Pakistan for nearly a decade, as numerous foreign teams declined to tour the country due to ongoing security concerns.

