Sri Lanka or India? ICC to reveal final schedule for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches after BCB meeting

The ICC is set to announce its decision on Bangladesh’s matches for the T20 World Cup 2026 following a final high-level meeting with BCB officials. The outcome could impact scheduling, venues, and preparations, as uncertainty continues around Bangladesh’s participation in key fixtures.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to visit Bangladesh in the coming days for a crucial one-on-one meeting with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), after which they will reveal their decision regarding the team's involvement in the T20 World Cup 2026, as reported by ANI. This follows a video conference held on Tuesday between the BCB and the ICC to deliberate on the Bangladesh National Cricket Team's participation in this prestigious T20I event.

Currently, the status of Bangladesh's trip to India for their T20 WC matches remains uncertain, as the BCB has formally requested the ICC to move its games outside of India, prioritizing the "safety and security concerns" of the players. This request was made in light of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release pacer Mustafizur from their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 roster, a decision taken amid reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

During the video conference, the BCB was represented by President Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Director and Chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee Nazmul Abedeen, and Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

Throughout the discussions, the BCB reiterated its decision to refrain from traveling to India, citing security issues. The Board also emphasized its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh's matches to a different venue.

While the ICC acknowledged that the tournament schedule has already been set and urged the BCB to reconsider its position, the Board's stance remained firm.

Both parties have agreed to continue discussions to seek potential solutions. The BCB has expressed its commitment to ensuring the safety of its players, officials, and staff while working collaboratively with the ICC to resolve this issue.

The T20 World Cup is set to kick off on February 7. Bangladesh will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 journey on February 7, taking on the two-time champions, West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Following their match against the West Indies, Bangladesh will compete against Italy on February 9 at the same location, before going up against the 2022 T20 World Cup champions, England, in Kolkata. They will wrap up their group-stage matches with a showdown against Nepal on February 17.

