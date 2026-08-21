Sri Lanka name 14-member squad for 2nd Test vs India; Dinesh Chandimal ruled out

Sri Lanka have announced their 14-member squad for the second Test against India, with Dinesh Chandimal ruled out. Kamil Mishara and Sahan Arachchige have been added to the squad as Sri Lanka prepare for the crucial Test and look to strengthen their lineup against India.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on August 21 its 14-member squad for the upcoming second Test against India in Colombo. Dinesh Chandimal, who suffered a concussion during the first Test, has been excluded from the lineup.

Kamil Mishara and Sahan Arachchige have been added to Sri Lanka's team. The second Test, commencing on August 23, is crucial for Sri Lanka as they are currently trailing 0-1 following a significant loss in Galle.

Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis are both out of the match

Dinesh Chandimal, the middle-order wicket-keeper batter, will miss the Colombo Test due to a concussion. According to concussion protocols, a player must undergo a minimum seven-day recovery period. Pasindu Sooriyabandara has been named as Chandimal's concussion substitute.

In addition, head coach Gary Kirsten has confirmed that Kusal Mendis is also unavailable due to a hamstring injury sustained during the Galle Test, which he incurred while playing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Sahan Arachchige and Kamil Mishara have been included in the 14-member squad

Arachchige, who is yet to make his Test debut, impressed during the unofficial Tests against India A, scoring a vital 127 in the second match and finishing as Lanka A’s top run-scorer. Despite India A winning by 10 wickets, Arachchige’s determined innings at No. 5 while leading the team was a standout moment for the hosts.

Mishara, on the other hand, demonstrated remarkable form in his debut season of the Lanka Premier League 2026 and continued that success into the Major Clubs T20 tournament. On the same day he received the call-up to the Test squad, he delivered an explosive performance, scoring 145 runs off just 72 balls. With regular opener Nishan Madushka not selected, Mishara is anticipated to open the batting alongside the current opener.

Sri Lanka squad: Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis (Vice Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Captain), Sahan Arachchige, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Ratnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando

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