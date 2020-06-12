Search icon
Sri Lanka likely to host Asia Cup 2020 after PCB offers swap: Report

On June 9, the Executive Board of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) interacted via a video conference and decided to make the final call on Asia Cup 2020 in due course.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 06:42 PM IST

Asia Cup 2020
Asia Cup 2020

The Asia Cup 2020 will reportedly be hosted by Sri Lanka if the tournament actually takes place this year as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to swap hosting years amid COVID-19 crisis.

According to the recent reports from ESPNcricinfo, despite it is Pakistan's turn to host the Asia Cup this year, the PCB decided to offer SLC to swap hosting years at an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting this week, with SLC handing over hosting rights for the 2022 Asia Cup.

However, the ACC's executive council still haven't approved the move yet but is expected to give the nod to host plans before the end of the month.

The two bases behind the swap of hosting years are the present relations between India and Pakistan are not very good and secondly, the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in the Island nation.



Attending for the first time was Sourav Ganguly, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Jay Shah, Secretary of BCCI.

K H Imran, Vice President ACC; Ehsan Mani, Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB); Shammi Silva, President, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC); Wasim Khan, Ex-officio, CEO, PCB among others were also present at the meeting.

On Thursday, Team India also called off their Sri Lanka tour citing travel restrictions owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

 

