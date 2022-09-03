Search icon
Sri Lanka end Afghanistan's winning streak in Asia Cup 2022, pick up 4-wicket win

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets in Sharjah courtesy of a team performance, chasing down the required 176-run total on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

Sri Lanka end Afghanistan's winning streak in Asia Cup 2022, pick up 4-wicket win
SL beat AFG by 4-wickets in Super 4 of Asia Cup 2022

Sri Lanka tamed the Afghanistan juggernaut in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash on Saturday in Sharjah, courtesy of a team performance. Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bowl first, after which Mohammad Nabi's side scored 175/6, courtesy of Rahamanullah Gurbaz's 84-run knock. 

It would, however, not be enough as a team performance from Sri Lanka saw them chase down the required total with five balls to spare. 

Pathum Nissanka scored 35 off 28 balls, Kusal Mendis contributed 36 runs in 19 balls, Danushka Gunathilaka added 33 runs from 20 balls while Bhanuka Rajapaksa added the cherry on top of the cake with his 31-run inning. 

Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne scored the winning runs, but the Lankan Lions dominated their Afghani opponents. 

More to follow...

 

