Sri Lanka cruise to comfortable victory despite Rahul Chahar's three wickets, win T20I series 2-1

82 was never going to be a tough ask as Sri Lankan batsmen chased down the total in just 14.3 overs in the third T202I against India.

Sri Lanka won the third and final match of the T20I series against India comfortably by seven wickets and thereby completed a 2-1 victory after they lost the first T20I by 38 runs but came back to win the last two in style. Dhananjaya de Silva was the star for the hosts with the bat again scoring 23 runs off just 20 balls including two fours.

Team India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was the star with the ball for the visitors taking all the three wickets giving away just 15 runs in his four overs, but 82 was never going to be a challenging score.

It was the bowlers, who set up the win for the home side as if you restrict any side below a score of 100 in a T20I match, you have won more than half the battler as unless you go through a horrendous collapse, you have the game in the bag.

Hasaranga was the wrecker-in-chief for the Sri Lankan team as he removed the opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson in the span of three balls in the fifth over as vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to bat inside the powerplay.

After which, it was just a struggle for the lower order and the tail as Bhuvneshwar and Kuldeep Yadav tried their best to give themselves something to bowl at.

Sri Lanka led by Dasun Shanaka, fielded exceptionally as he himself grabbed a couple of one-handed stunners and the whole team was charged up diving her, stopping runs there.

By the virtue of this Sri Lanka have won a T20I series against India in span of 13 years.