Sri Lanka crisis: Lanka Premier League 2022 to be postponed announces SLC

Amid the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka, the domestic cricket league, Lanka Premier League will be postponed, announced Sri Lanka Cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

Sri Lanka Cricket on Sunday confirmed that the Lanka Premier League 2022, which was scheduled to be held from 1st to 21st August 2022 will be postponed, with immediate effect.

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the Rights Holder of the tournament made a request to SLC to postpone the tournament. 

Sri Lanka had also won the rights to host Asia Cup 2022, but as per the latest reports, the tournament could now be shifted to UAE. 

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that the Lanka Premier League 2022, which was scheduled to be held from 1st to 21st August 2022 will be postponed, with immediate effect."

"This decision was taken by the SLC, following a request made by the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the Rights Holder of the tournament, which cited the current 'economic situation', in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament," said the statement from SLC.

Earlier, in June this year, despite the acute economic and civil crisis, SLC had said that the five-team tournament would be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo for the initial matches before the action shifts to the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

The first edition of the LPL was held in 2020, followed by the second in 2021. Both editions of the tournament have been won by Jaffna Kings (earlier Stallions), with Galle Gladiators ending as runners-up on both occasions.

With inputs from IANS

DNA Originals
More
