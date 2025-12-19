Sri Lanka announce preliminary T20 World Cup 2026 squad, sack Charith Asalanka as captain

Sri Lanka have triggered a major shake-up ahead of the T20 World Cup, sacking Charith Asalanka as captain and reinstating Dasun Shanaka. The dramatic leadership change comes alongside the announcement of the preliminary squad, sparking debate over timing, form, and team strategy.

Sri Lanka has named Dasun Shanaka as the captain of their preliminary 25-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, taking over from Charith Asalanka as the team gears up to co-host the tournament. This decision was announced on Friday by the national selectors, who highlighted a mix of recent performance and prior World Cup experience as significant reasons for the change.

The selection committee, headed by returning chairman Pramodaya Wickramasingha, noted Asalanka's decline in batting form and Shanaka's experience from three previous T20 World Cups as crucial factors. Wickramasingha mentioned that relieving Asalanka of the captaincy would allow him to concentrate on regaining his form ahead of key home series against Pakistan and England.

Asalanka's removal comes after weeks of speculation following his withdrawal from Sri Lanka's recent white-ball tour of Pakistan due to safety issues, which arose after a suicide bombing in Islamabad that resulted in nine fatalities. Despite this leadership shift, Asalanka remains in the squad as a specialist batter.

"Shanaka's role will be that of an all-rounder. When I stopped being a selector, Shanaka was the captain. Charith was in our long-term plans then," Wickramasingha said, adding that the selectors did not want to make too many changes at this stage. "We hope he will regain his batting form. In consultation with head coach Sanath Jayasuriya, we felt this was not the time to overhaul the squad."

The team also signifies the comeback of Niroshan Dickwella, whom Wickramasingha referred to as a versatile choice. He mentioned that Dickwella could be viewed "as an opener, a backup wicketkeeper, or even a middle-order batsman," based on the needs of the team.

Wickramasingha further highlighted a wider change in responsibility within Sri Lanka cricket, emphasizing that coaches would have an increased influence in selection and performance evaluation.

"In the future, the coach will also be a stakeholder. Earlier, only the selectors received the blame or praise for performances," he said. "We will set clear fitness targets. If players are unable to meet the required levels, I will hold the trainer responsible."

Sri Lanka, placed in the same group as Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman, will kick off their T20 World Cup journey on February 7.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Traveen Mathew.

