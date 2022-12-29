Search icon
Sri Lanka announces 20-man squad for ODI, T20I series against India

Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka's T20I and ODI squads against India, while Kusal Mendis will play the role of his deputy in ODIs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 09:37 AM IST

Sri Lanka announce squad for India tour (Image Source: Twitter)

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee announced the 20-member squad for the forthcoming white-ball series tour of India on Wednesday. Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka's T20I and ODI teams against India, with Kusal Mendis serving as his deputy in ODIs. 

"The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee has chosen the following 20-member team for the forthcoming Sri Lanka tour of India in 2022/23. Roshan Ranasinghe, the Honorable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, has given his clearance for the team," Sri Lanka Cricket said in an official statement.

Sri Lanka will visit India for three T20Is and as many ODIs from January 3 to January 15. The opening match of the series will be contested on January 3, 2023, in Mumbai, with the second and third matches taking place on January 5 and 7, respectively, in Pune and Rajkot.

The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively.

Sri Lanka's squad for India tour: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (v-c for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (v-c for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Thushara (only for T20I).

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI  announced India's squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya will captain India's T20I side against Sri Lanka in a three-match series in Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav has been chosen the Indian T20I team's vice-captain. India's T20I team does not include Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, or KL Rahul.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the three-match One-Day International series against Sri Lanka.

Shikhar Dhawan has been dropped from the ODI team for the Sri Lanka series, and Shubman Gill has taken his place. Pant, on the other hand, has been rested from both the ODI and T20I series. Suryakumar Yadav, India's hard-hitting batsman, returns to the lineup after missing the ODI series against Bangladesh.

India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

