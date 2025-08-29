Sri Lanka announce 16-member squad for Asia Cup 2025, RR star player to make big return for continental tournament

From Asin Thottumkal to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 South Indian actresses who married business tycoons
CRICKET
Sri Lanka Cricket has finally announced its squad for the upcoming 17th edition of the Asia Cup, commencing on September 9.
After India and Pakistan, another major Test playing nation announced its squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, starting on September 9. Sri Lanka on Friday finally unveiled its 16-member squad for the continental tournament, which also includes their star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. The 28-year-old leg spinner sustained a hamstring injury during the home series against Bangladesh. However, the selectors are hopeful that Hasaranga will regain full fitness in time for the Asia Cup.
For the Asia Cup 2025, Sri Lanka will now have more balance in the spin department, as they now have three frontline spin options, also including Maheesh Theekshan and Dunith Wellalage. The Asia Cup squad of Sri Lanka also saw a few significant changes from the team that lost to Bangladesh at home earlier this year. Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Eshan Malinga have been dropped for the upcoming T20I tournament.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will kick off their Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh on September 13. Sri Lanka will aim to repeat their heroics from the 2022 edition when they won the title.
Charith Asalanka (C)
Pathum Nissanka
Kusal Mendis
Kusal Perera
Nuwanidu Fernanado
Kamindu Mendis
Kamil Mishara
Dasun Shanaka
Wanindu Hasaranga
Dunith Wellalage
Chamika Karunaratne
Maheesh Theekshana
Dushmantha Chameera
Binura Fernando
Nuwan Thushara
Matheesha Pathirana