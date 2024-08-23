Twitter
Sri Lanka and New Zealand to play a rare 6-day Test match in September - All you need to know

Viral video: Woman's steamy dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises mercury level, watch

Waqf Bill Row: Nitish Kumar's JDU becomes 3rd BJP ally to oppose the amendment law; know all about the bill here

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Cricket

Sri Lanka and New Zealand to play a rare 6-day Test match in September - All you need to know

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are formidable contenders in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 06:05 PM IST

Sri Lanka and New Zealand to play a rare 6-day Test match in September - All you need to know
Courtesy: ICC
Sri Lanka Cricket has officially released the schedule for their upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, set to commence next month. A notable highlight of this series is the rare inclusion of a six-day Test match for the first Test, to be held at Galle. The match will feature a rest day on September 21, coinciding with a presidential election in Sri Lanka.

The first Test, commencing on September 18, will incorporate this rest day, marking the first instance in over two decades that Sri Lanka has scheduled a six-day Test. The previous occurrence was in 2001, against Zimbabwe in Colombo, where a rest day was observed for Poya Day, a traditional full moon holiday in Sri Lanka.

Rest days were once a common practice in Test cricket, particularly in matches played in England, where Sundays were often designated as rest days. However, they have largely been phased out in recent years. The most recent instance of a rest day in Test cricket was in 2008, during a match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Dhaka, where a rest day was observed on December 29 due to a parliamentary election.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are formidable contenders in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, currently holding the third and fourth positions in the standings, respectively. This upcoming series is a crucial part of New Zealand's back-to-back Test tours in Asia, which also includes a one-off Test against Afghanistan and a three-Test series against India.

Both matches in the series are set to take place at the prestigious Galle International Stadium, with the second game scheduled from September 26 to 30.

