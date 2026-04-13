SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, fantasy Playing XI, pitch report and more

Ahead of Match No 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, take a look at key insights on head-to-head stats, pitch conditions, and fantasy team combinations of the upcoming game.

Match No 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is between table-topper Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match is scheduled to be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The match is of great importance to the Kavya Maran-owned side, as they look to regain momentum after a crushing 6-wicket loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their fourth game. On the other hand, the Riyan Parag-led side has already defeated the previous champions and the defending champion in their campaign so far. Ahead of the high-octane game, let us take a look at some of their rivalry stats, along with possible Playing XI and pitch report for the upcoming game.

SRH vs RR: Head-to-head record

Total Match Played - 21

SRH Won - 12

RR Won - 9

SRH vs RR: Fantasy Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Aniket Verma, and Shivam Mavi.

Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, and Donovan Ferreira.

SRH vs RR: Pitch and weather report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is batting-friendly, offering good bounce and pace that help batters play shots. The match is expected to be a high-scoring one as over 180 runs in the first innings are on the cards. On the bowlers' front, the pacers get help with bounce in the Powerplay, but as the match progresses, spinners can also come into play.

The weather in Hyderabad is predicted to be warm with temperatures around 30-32 degrees during the match. There is no rain forecast, which means the full match is expected to be played. However, humidity and dew in the second half of the game can play a vital role and help the side chasing.