SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad started off their Indian Premier League 2025 campaign with a win against Rajasthan Royals at their home ground. Check out what happened in the second match of IPL 2025 in Hyderabad.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: As predicted earlier after the pitch report, the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) was expected to be a high-scoring game in Hyderabad. The home side of SRH clinched the game easily against Riyan Parag-led side convincingly by 44 runs. So, take a detailed look at what happened in the second game of IPL 2025 between SRH and RR at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Toss

SRH's Pat Cummins and RR's stand-in skipper Riyan Parag came out in the middle for the toss. Cummins tossed the coin and Riyan called Heads, winning the toss. After winning the toss against SRH, Riyan elected to bowl first and chase the total.

First innings

SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma came out to open the innings and gave a headstart to their team. With their hard-hitting partnership between Head and Ishaan Kishan, SRH managed to breach the 100-run mark in the 7th over. After the departure of Travis Head at 67, Ishaan took things in his own hands and smashed an unbeaten century off just 47 balls. The Hyderabad team broke their previous highest total record as well and put 286 runs on board in 20 overs.

Second Innings

For Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Impact Player Sanju Samson came to chase down the mammoth total. However, Jaiswal's innings didn't last long and he departed at just 1. With a couple of early wickets falling, Sanju on the other hand kept the runs on board ringing. He even completed his half-century and made a good 4th wicket partnership with Dhruv Jurel in the chase of 287 runs.

Later, even Shimron Hetmyer smashed a few balls out of the park, rejuvenating hopes for the Royals. However, things didn't end on the right side for them and RR lost the game by 44 runs.