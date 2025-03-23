Rajasthan Royals bowler gave away a lot of boundaries as Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a very high total of 286-3 in the IPL match.

Jofra Archer made headlines by setting the record for the most expensive bowling figures in IPL history. In his first match of the tournament since 2023, Archer ended up conceding 76 runs without taking a wicket in just four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The England fast bowler faced a mountain of pressure as he was hit for 10 fours and four sixes, breaking the previous record of 73 runs set by Mohit Sharma in the 2024 season. The Rajasthan Royals took a significant hit as Sunrisers piled on a staggering 286 runs for 6 wickets in their 20 overs.

This total was just one run shy of the IPL record of 287-3, which Sunrisers had achieved against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024. Archer's outing was tough, managing only one dot ball out of 24 deliveries.

Worst bowling figures in IPL history (all from four overs)

0-76 - Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals, 2025)

0-73 - Mohit Sharma (Gujarat Titans, 2024)

0-70 - Basil Thampi (Sunrisers Hyderabad,

0-69 - Yash Dayal (Gujarat Titans, 2023)

0-68 - Reece Topley (RCB, 2024)

0-68 - Luke Wood (Mumbai Indians, 2024)

Archer was dismissed for 23 runs in the fifth over, with Travis Head of Australia blasting four fours and a six, as well as a wide. Head's aggressive attitude resulted in 67 runs from just 31 balls, including a boundary off Archer's opening delivery.

Archer's second over cost him 12 runs, as Nitish Kumar Reddy smashed two fours. The third over was even more severe, with Ishan Kishan scoring an astonishing 106 runs off 47 balls, including three of his six sixes.

The final over bowled by Archer was just as brutal, with Heinrich Klaasen scoring 34 runs off 14 balls, including three fours. Despite the tough circumstances, Archer's determination and skill shone through during the match.

