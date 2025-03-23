SRH vs RR: Ishan Kishan's explosive batting display concluded with an impressive score of 106 runs off only 47 deliveries.

Travis Head's solid half-century, Ishan Kishan's explosive century, and some late fireworks from Heinrich Klaasen helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) rack up an impressive 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) during their IPL 2025 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been on a roll, frequently exceeding the 250-run mark, which many teams find daunting. Their ability to quickly surpass 250 runs demonstrates their great hitting talents and aggressive style of play.

Kishan's debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad exceeded expectations, as he scored a spectacular century. His superb performance contributed significantly to SRH's dominant total of 286 runs for only six wickets lost.

List of highest scores in the IPL:

SRH 287/3 vs RCB in 2024

SRH 286/6 vs RR in 2025*

SRH 277/3 vs MI in 2024

KKR 272/7 vs DC in 2024

SRH 266/7 vs DC in 2024

RCB 263/5 vs PWI in 2013

PBKS 262/2 vs KKR in 2024

RCB 262/7 vs SRH in 2024

KKR 261/6 vs PBKS in 2024

