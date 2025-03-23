SRH vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list, team news, and injury updates for match 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is set to face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second match of the Indian Premier League 2025. This exciting showdown will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad made headlines by smashing the 250-run barrier multiple times. They ultimately fell short in the Final against Kolkata Knight Riders, finishing as runners-up. This year, they've bolstered their batting lineup with the addition of Ishan Kishan. Pat Cummins will take the helm as captain, and they’re bringing back a formidable batting order.

On the flip side, Rajasthan Royals have kept most of their squad intact but bid farewell to Jos Buttler. They’ve brought in Jofra Archer along with the talented Sri Lankan spin duo, Theekshana and Hasaranga. Sanju Samson will lead the team this season, but due to an injury, he’ll start as an impact player for the first three games, with Riyan Parag stepping up as captain.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2nd Match

Date & Time: Mar 23, 03:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Injury/Unavailability

SRH: The 2024 finalists are in excellent health, as both Pat Cummins and Nitish Reddy have been cleared to compete from the start.

RR: Samson has confirmed that he hasn't fully recovered from his finger injury and will not be leading the team in the first three fixtures. Riyan Parag will take over as the team's captain, while Samson will be focusing solely on his batting skills. Due to the nature of his finger injury, RR may choose to utilize him as an impact player by swapping him in and out of the lineup.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Travis Head

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Nitish Reddy

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (vc), Jofra Archer

SRH vs RR My Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Travis Head, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Nitish Reddy, Pat Cummins, Maheesh Theekshana

Predicted playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhurv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma

