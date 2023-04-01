SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live

IPL 2023, SRH vs RR Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timings, venue for the IPL Match 4 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

With a well-balanced squad at their disposal, the Rajasthan Royals are poised to recreate the magic that saw them emerge as the second-best team in IPL 2022. Led by the talented Sanju Samson, the Royals boast an impressive lineup of performers, including Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler, who claimed the coveted purple and orange caps for highest wicket-taker and run-getter, respectively, last season.

Over the years, the Royals have earned a reputation as gritty opponents who never surrender an inch of their territory. With two of India's best spinners in Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, as well as Australian tweaker Adam Zampa, the 2008 IPL champions have arguably the best slow bowlers in the league.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting lineup will have to be on guard against the wily leg-spinner Chahal, who emerged as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 27 scalps. The Royals are a force to be reckoned with, and their campaign opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad promises to be an exciting match.

Live Streaming Details

When will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on Sunday, April 2.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match take place?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match on TV?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Probable Palying XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, HC Brook, RA Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan, AJ Hosein, B Kumar(C), Umran Malik

Rajasthan Royals: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, R Parag, KR Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, SV Samson(C), Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

