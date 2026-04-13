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SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs as Praful Hinge stars on dream debut

The Ishan Kishan-led side delivered a commanding all-rounder performance to hand Rajasthan Royals a crushing 57-run defeat, also ending its winning streak.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 11:39 PM IST

SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs as Praful Hinge stars on dream debut
Praful Hinge took three wickets in his IPL debut over
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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: One of the most exciting matches of IPL 2026 ended with Rajasthan Royals’ winning streak coming to an end, as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the previously unbeaten side by 57 runs. Before the SRH vs RR match, all eyes were on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for another scintillating innings, but debutant Praful Hinge stole the spotlight by dismantling Rajasthan’s top order in his very first IPL over. With this win, SRH jumped to fourth spot in the Points Table with four points and two wins.

Toss

SRH skipper Ishan Kishan flicked the Toss coin, but it landed in Riyan Parag's favour. Rajasthan chose to bowl first against Hyderabad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

First Innings

Jofra Archer, for the second time in IPL 2026, dismissed a batter on the first ball of a match. This time, it was Abhishek Sharma who got dismissed on Golden Duck. After his dismissal, skipper Ishan Kishan came out to bat and changed things around for his side. He slammed his half-century in just 30 balls and built a good 3rd wicket partnership with Heinrich Klaasen. This partnership was finally broken by Sandeep Sharma after he dismissed the SRH skipper at 91. Later, Klaasen also looked promising for Hyderabad, but his innings also came to an end at 40.

In the end, the Sunrisers posted 216/6 in 20 overs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

Second Innings

All eyes were on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but Praful Hinge came out of the syllabus as he decimated the top three of unbeaten RR, dismissing Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in his debut over. In the next over, Yashasvi Jaiswal also fell prey to Shakib Hussain, nearly shattering all hopes for the Men in Pink. Later, Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira built an over 100-run partnership for the 6th wicket, but it was broken in the middle overs by Sakib Hussain. However, Ferreira managed to complete his half-century before being dismissed. RR's campaign finally fell apart after Jadeja's dismissal in the 16th over. SRH.

In the end, SRH finally broke Rajasthan's winning streak and clinched the game by 57 runs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

Player of the Match

Praful Hinge won the Player of the Match award for his spell wherein he took four wickets and leaked 34 runs in his four over spell.

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