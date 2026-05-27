SRH vs RR: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rewrites IPL history, surpasses Chris Gayle’s iconic record

Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created IPL history at just 15 years of age by breaking Chris Gayle’s 14-year-old record for the most sixes in a single IPL season. The youngster achieved the milestone during RR’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise in the IPL has left everyone stunned, and tonight he took it to another level. In the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 15-year-old shattered Chris Gayle’s record for the most sixes in a season. Gayle set the bar at 59 back in 2012 — but Sooryavanshi hammered his 61st six this year, lighting up the game with his outrageous power.

How did he do it? Classic Sooryavanshi. He didn’t look nervous for a second. Facing Sakib Hussain in the fourth over, the teenager matched Gayle’s mark, then broke it just two balls later. Sakib went for a slower one, full and wide, but Sooryavanshi lifted it over extra-cover. The next ball was a fuller delivery, and that disappeared over long-off. Then, when Sakib shortened his length, Sooryavanshi swiveled and launched a pull over backward square. Sixty-one sixes, and counting.

Here’s how those numbers stack up now:

61* — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

59 — Chris Gayle (2012)

52 — Andre Russell (2019)

51 — Chris Gayle (2013)

45 — Jos Buttler (2022)

He didn’t get his hundred tonight, though. Praful Hinge finally ended the carnage, dismissing Sooryavanshi for 97 from just 29 balls.

Sunrisers came in with a clear plan. Pat Cummins opened the bowling, posting attacking fields and targeting yorker length, hoping to cramp Sooryavanshi’s style. He started with men out at deep square leg and deep midwicket, then shifted those as Sooryavanshi settled in. For much of the first over, Cummins stuck to the plan — three full deliveries for just a single. But the one ball in the slot? Sooryavanshi pounced, launching a six over mid-off. Rajasthan finished the first over on 9 without loss, and from there, Sooryavanshi turned up the heat.

Then Eshan Malinga had his try. With Praful Hinge held back, Malinga got the new ball but bowled tight for five really good balls. On the last one, he missed his yorker, served up an inswinging full toss, and Sooryavanshi just crushed it over backward square for another six.

After a season like this, calls for Sooryavanshi’s promotion to the senior national side are only getting louder. He’s only been in the IPL for a year, but the cricket world already sees him as the next big thing. Fans won’t have to wait much longer. He’s set to play for India-A in Sri Lanka next month under Tilak Varma, and he’s finished the IPL with 583 runs.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal summed it up perfectly. He called Sooryavanshi a “special talent” and said that BCCI and Rajasthan Royals will be key to his development. “He’ll need the right guidance to keep his temperament strong. Sport’s not just about physical skill — mental toughness matters, too,” Dhumal told the Times of India before the Eliminator.

“We’ll do our part to make sure his talent continues to shine for India for years to come.”

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