IPL 2025: The right-handed batter hit four back-to-back sixes in the last over of the innings, leaving Shami completely unable to respond to the barrage.

In a thrilling showdown at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Marcus Stoinis put on a spectacular display against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammed Shami, propelling Punjab Kings to an impressive total of 245/6 in their IPL 2025 match. Stoinis, known for his explosive batting, really turned up the heat by launching four consecutive sixes in the final over, leaving Shami completely at a loss.

It was a rough day for Shami, who ended up giving away 75 runs in his four overs, marking one of the worst bowling performances in IPL history. The unfortunate record for the worst spell still belongs to Jofra Archer from Rajasthan Royals, who had a tough outing earlier this season, conceding 76 runs against the same SunRisers Hyderabad.

Most expensive bowling returns in IPL history

0/76 - Jofra Archer (RR) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025

0/75 - Mohammed Shami (SRH) vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025*

0/73 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs DC, Delhi, 2024

0/70 - Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018

0/69 - Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023

Shami's troubles didn't end there; he kept trying short balls and full tosses, which Stoinis eagerly took advantage of, scoring freely all over the field. Even though SunRisers Hyderabad managed to take a few wickets late in the game, Shami's final over really turned the tide, allowing Punjab Kings to set a daunting target.

Stoinis wrapped up his innings with an impressive 34 runs off just 11 balls, showcasing his knack for quick scoring with those four sixes and a boundary. Captain Shreyas Iyer also made a significant contribution, smashing 82 runs off 36 balls, which included six fours and six sixes.

With a total of 245/6, Punjab Kings achieved their second-highest score in IPL history, just shy of their record 262/2 against Kolkata Knight Riders from the previous season.

