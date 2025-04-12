SRH vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 27 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face off in the 27th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The highly anticipated game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 12th, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH has had a challenging start to the season, managing to secure just one victory in their first five games. After a promising win against the Rajasthan Royals, they faced a series of defeats, including a recent 7-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans led by Pat Cummins. The team is eager to turn their luck around and secure a much-needed win in the upcoming match.

In contrast, PBKS has had a strong start to their campaign and will be looking to build on their success. In their previous match, they defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs, showcasing their strength and determination. With their confidence high, PBKS is poised to take on SRH and continue their winning streak in the upcoming contest.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 27th Match

Date & Time: Apr 12, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Travis Head

All-Rounder: Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami

SRH vs PBKS My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Abhishek Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Pat Cummins

Predicted playing XIs

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shegde, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson

