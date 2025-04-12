Abhishek Sharma scored 141 runs off 55 balls with 14 fours and 10 sixes, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to an eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings. This marked the highest individual score by an Indian player in IPL history.

Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking performance, along with his incredible 171-run opening partnership with Travis Head, led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to easily chase down the target of 246 set by the Punjab Kings. This season, SRH had struggled with big opening partnerships and powerplay returns, but everything fell into place on Saturday, leaving PBKS on the receiving end.

Abhishek reached his century in just 40 balls and continued to dominate, reaching 141 in 55 balls, breaking the record for the highest score by an Indian in IPL history. The opening stand between Abhishek and Travis Head ended at 171 off 75 balls, with Abhishek reaching his century shortly after Head was dismissed for 66 off 37 balls.

The partnership between Head and Abhishek finally clicked for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, with the duo reaching a 100-run opening partnership within the first eight overs. Abhishek reached fifty in just 19 balls, showcasing their dominance despite the massive target set by Punjab Kings.

Although Sunrisers Hyderabad had initially contained Punjab Kings in the middle overs, Marcus Stoinis turned the game around by hitting four sixes off the last four balls of the 20th over bowled by Mohammed Shami.

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer fell short of a century, as Harshal Patel halted their momentum with two crucial wickets in the 18th over. Despite a couple of quick wickets towards the end, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to secure a much-needed victory.