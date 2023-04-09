SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

SRH vs PBKS, Live Streaming Details

The 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, April 9, featuring a thrilling clash between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Both teams have had vastly different starts to their IPL 2023 campaigns, with the Kings securing two impressive victories, while the SunRisers have struggled to find their footing, suffering two consecutive defeats.

Despite their recent setbacks, the SunRisers boast a formidable lineup, including the likes of Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi, who have proven their mettle against some of the toughest oppositions in the league. However, they will face a tough challenge against the Punjab Kings, who have a well-balanced squad led by the dynamic Shikhar Dhawan.

As the underdogs heading into the match, the SunRisers will need to bring their A-game to the field if they hope to secure a much-needed victory against the in-form Kings.

Live Streaming Details

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match on TV?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Probable Playing Xis

SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad/Heinrich Klaasen, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar/Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

READ| IPL 2023: Huge blow for Chennai Super Kings as star pacer set to miss few IPL games due to injury