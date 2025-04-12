Abhishek Sharma scored his first IPL century in just 40 balls for SunRisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings, during a match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SunRisers Hyderabad's opening batsman, Abhishek Sharma made history by scoring his first Indian Premier League (IPL) century in a spectacular display of hitting against Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. The left-handed batsman achieved this milestone in just 40 balls during the 13th over of SunRisers Hyderabad's chase of 246.

Abhishek Sharma reached his century while facing Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. The crowd at the Uppal erupted in joy and gave him a standing ovation as soon as he reached this significant achievement. With this century, Abhishek Sharma secured the sixth-fastest century in IPL history.

After reaching his century, Abhishek Sharma revealed a white piece of paper and proudly displayed it to the crowd. The paper read, "This one is for the Orange Army," referring to the loyal fanbase of SunRisers Hyderabad. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was intrigued and approached Abhishek Sharma to see what was written on the paper.

During this remarkable innings against Punjab Kings, Abhishek Sharma also set a new record for the highest score by a SunRisers Hyderabad batsman, surpassing the previous best of 126 by David Warner.

Chasing a target of 246 runs, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head formed a formidable opening partnership, scoring a remarkable 171 runs together. Travis Head showcased his exceptional form, scoring 66 runs off just 37 balls, including nine fours and three sixes before being dismissed.

SunRisers Hyderabad needed a strong start to their chase, and Head and Sharma delivered just that. Their aggressive batting left Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer struggling to find a way to contain them.

Abhishek Sharma emerged as the more aggressive of the two, taking on bowlers like Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Glenn Maxwell with confidence.

In the earlier innings, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat first. His team posted a challenging total of 245/6, largely thanks to his own impressive knock of 82 runs.

