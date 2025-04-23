Mumbai Indians are playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, and Jasprit Bumrah is close to reaching two important milestones in his T20 career.

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah is just two wickets shy of hitting two major T20 career milestones, one of which would see him surpass his longtime teammate and legendary Sri Lankan bowler, Lasith Malinga. All eyes will be on Bumrah as the Mumbai Indians face off against the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The talented Indian pacer is on the brink of a significant achievement, needing just one more wicket to reach 300 T20 wickets and two to become his team's all-time leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently, Bumrah has 169 IPL wickets from 137 matches, boasting an impressive average of 22.68 and a best performance of 5/10. He ranks as the ninth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, with two five-wicket hauls to his name. However, his longtime teammate and MI legend Malinga holds the eighth spot with 170 wickets, an average of 19.79, and best figures of 5/13.

Meanwhile, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is now with the Punjab Kings (PBKS), leads the IPL in all-time wickets. With a top performance of 5/40, he has accumulated 214 wickets at an average of 22.63. If Bumrah secures one more wicket, he will join the ranks of Ravichandran Ashwin (315 wickets in 331 matches), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (318 wickets in 302 matches), and Chahal (373 wickets) as the fourth Indian to reach the 300 T20 wickets milestone.

As it stands, Bumrah has 299 wickets in 237 matches, with an average of 20.51 and best figures of 5/10.

The record for the highest wicket-taker in T20s belongs to Afghanistan's spin sensation Rashid Khan, who has an impressive 640 wickets in 470 matches at an average of 18.34, with best figures of 6/17.

In this IPL season, after missing a few games due to injury, Bumrah made his comeback during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium. So far, in four matches, he has taken four wickets at an average of 29.75 and an economy rate of 7.43, with his best figures being 2/25.

