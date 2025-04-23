SRH vs MI Dream11 Predictions: Before the high-voltage game, refer to our fantasy Playing XI for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Predictions: Match No. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI). The upcoming match will be SRH's 8th game, while MI's 9th game in IPL 2025 so far. On one hand, Mumbai Indians will be looking to extend their winning spree further as they clinched their last three games. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad is struggling very hard to stay alive in the tournament as they have managed to win just one win in their last 5 games. Ahead of the high-voltage contest, it is highly recommended that you take reference from our fantasy Playing XI and compare a few statistics here.

SRH vs MI: Head-to-Head

In the 24 MI vs SRH head-to-head contests in IPL, Mumbai Indians have an upper hand with 14 wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have won on just 10 occasions. Even in the last 6 meetings, it’s in favour of MI, 4-2.

SRH vs MI: Possible Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga, Mohammad Shami, Simrajeet Singh, and Zeeshan Ansari

Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya (C), Ryan Rickleton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Vignesh Puthur.

SRH vs MI: Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeepers - Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickleton

Batters - Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head (VC), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma

All-Rounders - Hardik Pandya (C), Mitchell Santner

Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami