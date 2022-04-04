Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

SRH vs LSG: Manish Pandey struggles with the bat again, unhappy netizens call him 'overrated'

Lucknow Super Giants batter Manish Pandey could only score 11 runs against SRH, and netizens weren't impressed with his abysmal performances.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

Manish Pandey has been dividing opinions with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 so far. A player who was billed as one of the probables for captaincy during the IPL 2022 mega auction, Pandey has failed to live up to the billing so far in this campaign.

The youngster's struggles continued against Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. Even though Lucknow Super Giants splash INR 4.6 crore to acquire his services, the right-handed batter has yet to play a big inning for his new franchise. 

And after getting out o just 11 runs against SRH on Monday, netizens were clearly unhappy with Manish Pandey. While some fans called for better performances from the 32-year-old, others went as far as calling him 'overrated. 

Some other users, as usual, had hilarious memes for the occasion. 

Here's how netizens reacted to Manish Pandey's inning vs SRH:

In Lucknow's previous outing against Chennai Manish Pandey could muster up five runs, and in their tournament opener against Gujarat Titans (GT), he was dismissed after scoring 6 runs. 

Talking about the match between SRH and LSG, Kane Williamson's side was cruising at 76/3, after eleven overs. 

