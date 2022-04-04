SRH vs LSG: Manish Pandey struggles with the bat again, unhappy netizens call him 'overrated'

Lucknow Super Giants batter Manish Pandey could only score 11 runs against SRH, and netizens weren't impressed with his abysmal performances.

Manish Pandey has been dividing opinions with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 so far. A player who was billed as one of the probables for captaincy during the IPL 2022 mega auction, Pandey has failed to live up to the billing so far in this campaign.

The youngster's struggles continued against Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. Even though Lucknow Super Giants splash INR 4.6 crore to acquire his services, the right-handed batter has yet to play a big inning for his new franchise.

And after getting out o just 11 runs against SRH on Monday, netizens were clearly unhappy with Manish Pandey. While some fans called for better performances from the 32-year-old, others went as far as calling him 'overrated.

Some other users, as usual, had hilarious memes for the occasion.

Here's how netizens reacted to Manish Pandey's inning vs SRH:

Manish Pandey is the most overrated cricketer in ipl history,

Manish Pandey is the most overrated cricketer in ipl history, After failing to perform in 4 consecutive seasons still he got 4.6 Cr in auction and got place first choice eleven of LSG.

What is going wrong with Manish Pandey? He is getting chance in almost every match but not able to perform .Also his strike rate creates a question ?

No other player is more loyal to their previous franchise than Manish Pandey

No other player is more loyal to their previous franchise than Manish Pandey

Had manish pandey as RCB captain and opener in drafts before Auction. ofc, he is paired with a LHB.

Had manish pandey as RCB captain and opener in drafts before Auction. ofc, he is paired with a LHB. really hurts to see a player with such gorgeous backfoot play fail.

In Lucknow's previous outing against Chennai Manish Pandey could muster up five runs, and in their tournament opener against Gujarat Titans (GT), he was dismissed after scoring 6 runs.

Talking about the match between SRH and LSG, Kane Williamson's side was cruising at 76/3, after eleven overs.