Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her
IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250, Chennai’s woes continue
RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone
US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during RCB vs CSK match
Not The Kerala Story 2, Singh is Kinng, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer', pens note on Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar's film
'We will be No.1': Mohsin Naqvi makes big PSL claim, targets IPL’s global dominance
US-Iran war to stop on Monday? Donald Trump hints at deal, will Tehran accept it?
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant’s 68* powers Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling five-wicket win in final over
Trump warns Iran as Strait of Hormuz deadline looms: 'There will be nothing like it'
CRICKET
Rishabh Pant starred with an unbeaten 68 to steer Lucknow Super Giants to a thrilling six-wicket win in a last-over finish. Pant held his nerve under pressure, guiding LSG home in a dramatic IPL 2026 chase and sealing a memorable victory.
Lucknow Super Giants finally got on the board this IPL 2026 season, grinding out a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. This one was all about pressure swings and impressive bowling, but in the end, Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant stole the show. He steered the chase home with a calm, unbeaten 68 as they hauled down 157.
Shami Strikes Early
The tone was set right from the start. Pant won the toss, chose to bowl, and Mohammed Shami wasted no time justifying that call. Shami tore into Hyderabad’s top order, sending Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head back in his first two overs. With Prince Yadav and Digvesh Rathi chipping in, Sunrisers were reeling at 35 for 4 inside ten overs. Shami finished with an incredible 2 for 9 from four overs, choking the Sunrisers’ power-hitting right at the outset.
Klaasen and Reddy Fight Back
Hyderabad looked done for, but then Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy had other ideas. They put together a thrilling 116-run stand for the fifth wicket, suddenly putting Lucknow’s bowlers under the pump. Klaasen’s brisk 62 from 41 balls, with plenty of intent, and Reddy’s rapid-fire 56 from just 33 made sure Hyderabad didn’t fold cheaply. In the end, though, Avesh Khan and Manimaran Siddharth did the damage at the death, breaking the partnership and holding Hyderabad to 156 for 9.
Pant Keeps His Nerve
Lucknow’s reply was far from straightforward. Aiden Markram, facing his old team, looked good for a stylish 45, but wickets kept tumbling. Through all the chaos, Pant stood tall. Instead of his usual bold shots over the top, he opted for busy singles and crisp boundaries, keeping things smart and simple. His 68 off 50 balls didn’t include a single six, but he controlled the chase perfectly, especially when the required rate started climbing. Taking 13 off the 16th over was the turning point.
It still got tense. The match went right down to the last over, Lucknow needing just a few to win. Pant didn’t flinch—he worked a ball into the leg side and sealed the deal with one delivery left. After dropping their first two games, this win gets Lucknow up and running, while Hyderabad will be left wondering how they let a promising fightback slip away.
Also read| 'He will continue to...': KKR break silence on when Cameron Green will start bowling in IPL 2026