SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant’s 68* powers Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling five-wicket win in final over

Rishabh Pant starred with an unbeaten 68 to steer Lucknow Super Giants to a thrilling six-wicket win in a last-over finish. Pant held his nerve under pressure, guiding LSG home in a dramatic IPL 2026 chase and sealing a memorable victory.

Lucknow Super Giants finally got on the board this IPL 2026 season, grinding out a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. This one was all about pressure swings and impressive bowling, but in the end, Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant stole the show. He steered the chase home with a calm, unbeaten 68 as they hauled down 157.

Shami Strikes Early

The tone was set right from the start. Pant won the toss, chose to bowl, and Mohammed Shami wasted no time justifying that call. Shami tore into Hyderabad’s top order, sending Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head back in his first two overs. With Prince Yadav and Digvesh Rathi chipping in, Sunrisers were reeling at 35 for 4 inside ten overs. Shami finished with an incredible 2 for 9 from four overs, choking the Sunrisers’ power-hitting right at the outset.

Klaasen and Reddy Fight Back

Hyderabad looked done for, but then Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy had other ideas. They put together a thrilling 116-run stand for the fifth wicket, suddenly putting Lucknow’s bowlers under the pump. Klaasen’s brisk 62 from 41 balls, with plenty of intent, and Reddy’s rapid-fire 56 from just 33 made sure Hyderabad didn’t fold cheaply. In the end, though, Avesh Khan and Manimaran Siddharth did the damage at the death, breaking the partnership and holding Hyderabad to 156 for 9.

Pant Keeps His Nerve

Lucknow’s reply was far from straightforward. Aiden Markram, facing his old team, looked good for a stylish 45, but wickets kept tumbling. Through all the chaos, Pant stood tall. Instead of his usual bold shots over the top, he opted for busy singles and crisp boundaries, keeping things smart and simple. His 68 off 50 balls didn’t include a single six, but he controlled the chase perfectly, especially when the required rate started climbing. Taking 13 off the 16th over was the turning point.

It still got tense. The match went right down to the last over, Lucknow needing just a few to win. Pant didn’t flinch—he worked a ball into the leg side and sealed the deal with one delivery left. After dropping their first two games, this win gets Lucknow up and running, while Hyderabad will be left wondering how they let a promising fightback slip away.

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